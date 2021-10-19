Homeless woman shot multiple times with airsoft gun in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — A homeless woman was seriously injured early Tuesday when she was shot multiple times in the face with an airsoft gun, authorities said.

According to the Asheville Police Department, the attack happened about 1:40 a.m. while the woman was sitting outside the Champion Credit Union on Patton Avenue. Officers said they recovered 50 pellet rounds from the side of the building.

The attacker was driving a dark-colored two-door sedan, according to police. Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.