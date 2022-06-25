CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The homeowners of a downtown Charleston property at the center of a Memorial Day shooting that left a dozen people injured have requested a jury trial as they face public nuisance charges.

Annette and Paula Dickerson own a home on South Street where the party allegedly began before spilling over into a nearby vacant lot.

The Charleston Police Department announced earlier this month the pair were issued a court summons for public nuisance, issued by the City of Charleston Department of Livability and Tourism and CPD, to be held accountable for creating an environment that led to the shootings.

Neither of the two are being charged in the actual shootings.

While the pair were expected in the city’s livability court on June 27, the defendants instead requested a jury trial.

“That means this case will be continued to that jury trial date which is set for some time in September,” said Dan Riccio, director of Livability and Tourism for the City of Charleston.

A jury of six members will be selected during the morning of that trial. After hearing the case, the judge will determine whether the defendants are guilty. They face a fine of $1,087 and/or 30 days in jail.

Police said a 31-year-old man, Deljavon Lamat Simmons, was arrested by Charleston police and U.S. Marshals Task Force officers for his role in the shooting. While no one was killed, 12 people were injured during the Memorial Day incident either by gunshot or shrapnel, including a Charleston police officer.

Two Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies were also injured while performing crowd control following the shooting.

Simmons is being charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.