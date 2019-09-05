Breaking News Alert
Hurricane Dorian regains Category 3 strength
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map
1  of  24
Closings
All Saints Episcopal Day School Chesterfield County Schools Coastal Carolina University Dillon School District 3 Florence Christian School & Daycare FLORENCE SCHOOL DISTRICT 3 FLORENCE SCHOOL DISTRICT 4 Florence School District One Florence-Darlington Technical College Francis Marion University Francis Marion University GEORGETOWN COUNTY HORRY COUNTY Horry Georgetown Technical College Marion County Schools Marlboro Marlboro Academy Marlboro County Schools Robeson Community College Robeson County Schools Scotland County Schools The Carolina Academy Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School Virtus Academy

Possible tornado reported in North Myrtle Beach, other damage reports across the News13 area

News
Posted: / Updated:

7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5:

North Myrtle Beach Public Information Officer Pat Dowling tells News13 is appears a “minor tornado” possibly touched down at 901 Westport Drive. The roof of a structure was damaged and no injuries were reported. Electricity is “being pulled” and people are being directed to go to shelters.

7:20 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5:

Homes in Columbus County have been damaged after a tornado touched down.

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado touched down on Livingston Chapel Road on Thursday morning.

Homes have roof damage after the tornado.

7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5:

A possible tornado was sighted in North Myrtle Beach. Wayne White sent video of the possible tornado from the area of Ocean Drive and 2nd Avenue South.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THAT VIDEO.

WATCH NEWS13 LIVE ONLINE HERE OR ON OUR MOBILE APP.

FOR THE LATEST ON THE HURRICANE DORIAN, VISIT THE NEWS13 STORMTRACKER 13 HURRICANE CENTER HERE.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: