ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Homicide detectives are on scene of a shooting Friday night in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

The shooting happened in the 6400 block of Deep Branch Road near Pembroke, according to Wilkins. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and crime scene investigators are also on scene.

No other information was immediately available. Wilkins said more information will be released later.