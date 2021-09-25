Homicide investigation underway after 47-year-old man dies in Robeson County shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning as a homicide.

Raymond R. Bartley, 47, of Orrum, was found dead after deputies responded about 9:40 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 500 block of Ralph Hunt Boulevard, Major Damien McLean said in a news release late Saturday afternoon.

No information about a suspect was immediately available, but McClean said investigators with the sheriff’s department’s homicide division are talking to people who may have information about the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100. Count on News 13 for updates to this developing story.