LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Investigators were on scene Tuesday afternoon near Lumberton after a body was found, according to authorities.

The body was found near Alamac Road and Chicken Foot Road, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Deputies, a homicide detective, and crime scene investigators were at the scene.

Additional details were not immediately released. Count on News13 for updates.