Homicide victim identified in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Police in Lumberton have a homicide investigation on their hands.

According to police, a woman was found dead sitting in her car near a street light. Police say she was found in the 500 block of East 10th Street Monday night.

She has been identified as Jamia Lashay Hill, 25, of Swan Drive. An autopsy will be performed today to determine the exact cause of death, but an earlier news release said Hill had been shot.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is helping investigators in Lumberton with the investigation.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department and speak with detectives David Williford or Evan Whitley at 910-671-3845.

