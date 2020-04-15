Honda announces furloughs nationwide, including South Carolina employees

This photo taken Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2015 shows a sign at a Honda dealership in Miami Lakes, Fla. Honda on Thursday, March 12, 2015 announced it is launching an unprecedented U.S. ad campaign urging owners to get vehicles repaired if they have been recalled to fix defective air bags. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

(WBTW) – Honda has announced employee furloughs nationwide, including in South Carolina.

“As the unprecedented economic impact of the fast-changing COVID-19 pandemic worsens, Honda continues to evaluate conditions and make temporary adjustments to its production and business operations in North America,” Honda said Wednesday. “In addition to the impact of COVID-19 on the marketplace, stay-at-home orders in many cities and states prevent consumers in a number of markets from purchasing new vehicles. As a result, Honda must continue to suspend production in order to align product supply with a lack of market demand.”

“Honda is extending the production suspension for its automobile, engine and transmission plants in Mexico through April 30. Honda began its automobile production suspension in Mexico on March 23,” Honda also said. “As previously announced, Honda has suspended production for all of its automobile, engine and transmission plants in the U.S. and Canada through May 1. Honda began its automobile production suspension on March 23.”

“As previously announced, Honda of South Carolina Mfg., Inc. (HSC), which produces powersports products including ATVs and side-by-side vehicles, has suspended production through May 1. HSC originally suspended its production on March 26,” Honda added. “The majority of our salaried and support associates at Honda operations in the U.S. will be furloughed for a two-week period. Due to the fast-changing nature of this situation, we will continue to provide updates on our business impacts and actions on Hondanews.com.”

