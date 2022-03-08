SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — While Churchill Downs gets a lot of attention for hosting the fastest two minutes in sports, facilities in North and South Carolina are where a lot of young horses cut their teeth.

That’s one reason South Carolina Rep. Russell Ott has introduced bipartisan legislation to allow betting on horse racing in the Palmetto State.

“South Carolina has such a rich and diverse history when it comes to horses,” Ott said. “People from all across the country would send their horses here to be trained.”

South Carolina’s equine industry brings in $2 billion a year, but it has seen steady declines.

“There was a time when the Colonial Cup was prominent here in Camden,” trainer Arch Kingsley said. “And that’s, unfortunately, lost its way because they couldn’t support it through ticket sales alone.”

“It’s more than just the people handling the horses,” Bill Price, co-founder of the Queen’s Cup, said. “You have the people that are making hay, the farmers making hay, the people that bail the hay, the people that sell the hay, people that warehouse the hay. Then, you’ve got the food, the farrier, the veterinarians.”

Twenty-nine thousand South Carolina jobs depend on the industry’s success. That’s another reason Ott introduced the legislation.

“We got to get more horses into the state, and the consistent theme, ultimately, was generate revenue,” he said. “But we wanted to be able to generate revenue without going to the taxpayer and raise taxes.”

Ten percent of the revenue generated from advanced deposit wagering will get poured back into the industry. The bill is far from coming down the home stretch, but Bill Price said he’d like to see the same bill in North Carolina.

“If you expand the sport of the equine side, it’s a good deal for everybody,” Price said.