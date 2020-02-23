Horses going to new home after North Carolina neighbors complain of conditions

STEM, N.C. (WNCN) — A pair of horses are going to a new home in Granville County, thanks to neighbors who spoke up when something didn’t look right.

The horses have been on animal control’s radar since October.

“The call came in that the horses were abandoned,” said Matt Katz, animal management director with Granville County Animal Control.

Katz said neighbors contacted them after the home on the property on Red Hawk Lane burned down. The people who lived there moved out, but left the horses behind.

“We made contact with the owner and he stated he was feeding the animals,” said Katz.

At the time, Katz said the horses appeared healthy.

Then in January, neighbors called animal control again.

“And this time, the horses were in not as good shape, obviously not putting on weight,” said Katz.

He said they can’t regulate what people feed animals, so it’s hard to tell if they’re not being fed or if there’s another issue.

“Cruelty is very serious for us. Public safety is our first mission obviously, but animal cruelty is, it affects everybody,” said Katz.

Katz said the owner was cooperative and agreed to surrender the animals.

The county then searched for a new home for the horses and received a lot of help from the community.

That’s where the Carroll family comes in.

“At that point, it felt like the right thing to do because they obviously don’t deserve to sit there and starve to death,” said Shannon Carroll.

The Carrolls and their six kids have a farm in Creedmoor with a miniature horse, a donkey, and other animals.

“So my husband and I talked about it with our kids, and just jumped on the opportunity to hopefully love on them and get them back to health,” said Shannon Carroll.

Their veterinarian is currently testing the horses to make sure they’re healthy enough to bring to their farm. The horses are expected to be brought over within the week.

In the meantime, the Carroll family checks on them and feeds them daily.

“Being from a small town has its ups and downs, but it’s time in crisis and need, that time and time again, our community has pulled together,” said Shannon. “We’re excited to be apart of that.”

Animal control officials said there are no animal cruelty charges at this time, but that could change as the investigation continues.