House schedules override vote on Cooper’s NC budget veto

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper won’t get to influence a final state budget unless enough fellow Democrats uphold his veto of a spending plan penned by General Assembly Republicans.

The GOP-controlled state House scheduled for Monday an override vote on Cooper’s budget veto. Only three Democrats sided with House Republicans during a final budget vote last week. Republicans likely won’t be successful unless that number more than doubles.

Both the House and Senate would have to agree to an override. Cooper and Democratic legislative leaders are confident that won’t happen, leading to potentially protracted negotiations with Republicans.

Cooper called the GOP budget an “absolute failure” for lacking Medicaid expansion and cutting corporate taxes. Republicans say Cooper is blocking state worker pay raises and other health care benefits with his veto.

