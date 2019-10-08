Housing company investing $100 million to repair homes at Ft. Bragg

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WNCN) — The company that operates the housing at Fort Bragg will invest $100 million to repairing 280 homes for military families.

They are starting with a duplex built in the 1960s in the Pope neighborhood.

It will serve as a model to see what works and what doesn’t when it comes to the repairs.

These homes are set to be finished in 2021.

A release about the project says:

“The $100 million will be used for three main projects: Major renovation of 280 homes in the Pope and Bataan/Ardennes neighborhoods; continued servicing of heating, ventilation, air conditioning ducts, rain gutters, power washing, tree trimming plus replacing carpeting with luxury vinyl tile, street paving and playground upgrades, and finally replacing hot water heaters with whole house tankless Energy Star water heaters, new thermostats, new Energy Star HVAC systems and replacing lighting systems with LED lighting.”

Corvias will invest another $50 million starting next year to demolish 160 older homes and build 95 homes in their place.

The improvements come after complaints from residents saying they have mold, flooding and pests issues in their homes.

They’ve also complained about backed-up work orders and poor communication with Corvias.

“For the 100 people who were not happy we have thousands that are,” said Corvias Operations Director Heather Fuller. “Unfortunately they don’t get an opportunity to speak up.”

Fuller says they’ve hired 52 new employees this year to help address housing problems.

“We’ve had some challenges with staffing and we are working hard toward finding qualified staffing,” Fuller said. “We all make errors, we are just trying to make sure that things are completed for our residents.”

LATEST HEADLINES: