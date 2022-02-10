‘How can something go wrong at the bus stop?’ Mother speaks after teen shot at North Carolina school bus stop

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A 17-year-old shot in the leg while waiting for his school bus in Greensboro is recovering in the hospital.

His mother spoke to WGHP about the ordeal. She did not want to be identified.

“He’s at the bus stop. How can something go wrong at the bus stop?” she said.

Greensboro police were called to Chapel Ridge Drive and Byers Ridge Drive about a shooting just before 11 a.m. Tuesday. Guilford County Schools was on a two-hour delay due to hazardous road conditions.

The mother rushed to The Glen at Chapel Ridge community off Lees Chapel Road the moment she got a text from her son, an 11th grader, saying he was shot.

“You want your kids to go to school and be safe,” she said. “Stand at the bus stop and be safe.”

At least four people called 911 reporting what they saw and heard in the neighborhood.

“These kids were at the bus stop up the street at the clubhouse, and somebody came through and started shooting at them,” one 911 caller said.

The students who heard the gunshots ran in different directions to avoid the bullets.

“This is going to be a hard recovery right here,” she said. “One day at a time. One minute at a time. I’m so glad he was covered by the blood of Jesus.”

The victim’s mother got to the scene moments before emergency crews.

“All I could do is hold my son. He was laying on the ground. All I could do is hold him…and start praying and thanking God…and thanking everybody around him and assisting him,” she said.

The bullet cut an artery in his upper left thigh. She told WGHP her son is slowly regaining feeling in his legs after a nearly five-hour surgery.

She said her son ran track and played football and basketball. The injury will sideline him for a while. He will need extensive physical therapy once he recovers from the surgery.

“There’s no names to the bullets,” she said. “There’s no age to the limit. It’s like the world done gone mad and it’s sad.”

Greensboro police told WGHP they do not have any suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.