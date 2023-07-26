NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Residents in a North Charleston neighborhood are battling what they call an overpopulation of geese.

North Charleston Councilmember Virginia Jamison said she is working to find a solution after getting complaints from countless residents.

Jamison said the geese are impacting residents’ quality of life. She also thinks that having a large number of geese in a residential area is not safe for the birds, either. Residents said they have tried many different methods to keep the birds from congregating, but so far nothing has worked…

One 94-year-old woman said she cannot sit on her porch at times because of the birds and She added that when she does go outside she has to clean up after them.

“I don’t want to walk in feces from the geese,” Ivy Wilson said. “It’s disgusting, and I wish they could do something about it to release in our neighborhood. I am a senior citizen, and I shouldn’t have to be chasing geese off my yard. This is the worse that I’ve ever seen it since I’ve lived on this block in 1995.”

There are challenges when it comes to geese control because some species like the Canda Goose are federally protected birds that become flightless in the months of May to July.

Jamison said as school begins to start up she’s worried that the geese droppings could also become a problem for students walking to nearby schools.

“We have the AC Corcoran Elementary School, we have a walking to school path, bike riding path,” she said. “But think about it. They’re walking to school, they’re not wearing their duck shoes, as I was told to wear, so they’re taking it into the classroom.”

News 2 has reached out to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, which said the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has jurisdiction..

News 2 contacted SCDNR about possible solutions; however, because the species is federally protected, there is very little that can be done.