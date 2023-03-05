MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will host Driver Suspension Eligibility Week beginning Monday.

Between Monday and Friday, drivers who have suspended licenses for certain reasons can visit a DMV branch to participate in the program, which can reduce or eliminate remaining time on a suspension, according to the DMV.

Those with suspended licenses for the following reasons are eligible for the program:

Driving under suspension (excluding alcohol or drug-related conviction)

Excessive points for someone under the age of 18

Operating or allowing someone else to operate an uninsured vehicle

Operating an uninsured vehicle that the driver did not own

Operating an unlicensed taxi

Drivers must fill out the Driver Suspension Eligibility Application and pay all fees. Drivers may be required to get a Certificate of Insurance filed by their insurance company, according to the DMV.

The DMV said it has mailed notices to customers who may be eligible based on records. Those who received a letter should take the letter to a branch office.

In 2022, the DMV began emailing eligible drivers for the program and saw more than a 400% increase in participation last year compared to 2021.

Anyone with an eligibility question should email WebHelpDesk@scdmv.com.

View the hours applications will be processed and branch locations on the DMV website.