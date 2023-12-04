NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) were called to a Rivers Avenue business over the weekend to investigate a bizarre discovery.

An employee told officers that she observed what was believed to be a small human skull while in the parking lot near Carpets to Go on Saturday afternoon. The skull was allegedly inside a plastic shopping bag along with clothing tags.

“Officers were able to reasonably determine the object to be a small human skull that was missing its mandible (jaw),” a report from the department stated. The report noted that the size and marking features on the skull were consistent with being from a newborn.

An officer and the employee reviewed security footage and observed a man walking around the building from the Rivers Avenue side and leaving the plastic bag in the parking lot on the evening of November 30. He was then seen walking away quickly while looking back at the bag.

A representative from the Charleston County Coroner’s Office confirmed the skull as being infant human remains; however, they noted several features that were consistent with the skull being a scientific teaching aid.

Still, police say it’s unclear how the skull came into the unknown man’s possession.

The coroner’s office took possession of the skull for processing. Police also collected some of the clothing tags and entered them into evidence.