Human remains found in ‘skeletal state’ in SC woods

UNION COUNTY, SC (WSPA/WBTW) – In Jonesville, human remains have been found deep in the woods off Jeffries Farm Road and the sheriff said they’ll need DNA tests before they have any explanation.

Around 1:30 p.m. Monday, a crew planting trees about two and a half miles into the wooded area came across something suspicious and called the sheriff’s office.

“They said they had found what they thought were human remains,” said Union County Sheriff David Taylor.

Taylor said the remains were in a “skeletal state” and based off of their condition the remains had been there for quite some time.

“It is scattered everywhere. Evidence where animals had gotten in the area. It’s gonna take awhile,” Taylor said.

Union County Coroner William Holcombe said their office, along with the sheriff’s office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the death.

Holcombe said the remains have not yet been identified, but said a DNA test and an autopsy will be performed.

The time it will take for forensics investigators and the coroner to figure out who the remains belonged to will have families of missing people in the area waiting.

Families like the family of Jessica Ashmore.

The mother of two went missing seven months ago in this same area.

It’s also the area where recent search efforts have been focused.

“It’s a possibility. Like you said, it’s the general area where she went missing but we’re not gonna make that comment until we positively can say that’s who it was,” said Taylor.