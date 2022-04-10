GREENVILLE, S.C (WSPA) — Hundreds of family members, friends and classmates gathered to pay their respects to 12-year-old Jamari Jackson, the Tanglewood Middle School student who was shot to death atg school on March 31.

Many wore his favorite color red, while others consoled each other as they said goodbye a final time.

“This is a tragedy,” community activist Bruce Wilson said. “There’s no other way to say that. No one could expect something like this to happen.”

As Jackson’s casket closed, cries could be heard around Relentless Church. Photos and videos of the young boy played as his loved ones reminisced about his life.

“He was 12, and here we are talking about him in the past tense,” Relentless Church Pastor John Gray said. “I’m not OK with that.”

Jackson’s family remembered him as a loving brother who looked out for his younger sister. They said he deeply cared for those with special needs and stood up for students who were being treated poorly.

A message was read on behalf of Jackson’s mother.

I will miss your smile and the way you laugh. I know you left this world happy and made others happy….I pray you didn’t feel a thing. All I have now are memories. At least they are good memories…I will always be here for you, and I will always love you. Message on the behalf of Jamari Jackson’s mother

Less than two weeks after Jackson was killed, the community is still searching for answers.

“I can’t imagine the pain of saying, ‘Alright Mari, I’ll see you after school,’ and he doesn’t come home,” Gray said.

Amid the devastation, the community is rallying around Jackson’s family and trying to find hope.

“This is horrific and tragic, but it can now become a seed of something more, of something greater,” Gray said.

During the service, Gray announced Steph Curry, Jackson’s favorite NBA player, will donate a signed jersey to Jackson’s family. He also revealed that Relentless Church has set up a scholarship fund for Jackson’s sister.

A statement was released on behalf of Jackson’s family ahead of the memorial service: