FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) — The Folly community used their love for the ocean to honor a bride who was killed two weeks ago on her wedding day.

A paddle-out event was held Saturday morning to honor Sam Hutchinson, who died when the golf cart she was in was hit by an alleged drunk driver.

“When we like to honor somebody as surfers, we do these paddle outs,” organizer Carrie Rosen told WCBD.

Hundreds of surfboards were in the water Saturday morning, all for Hutchinson.

People gathered to support the families holding flowers with her name on them.

“It’s hit everybody very hard, there’s still a lot of hurt, tears being shed with the groom being here and the parents of Samantha,” said Bill Kufner, who organized the event.

“Folly, we stick together, Kufner said. “We’ve lost a lot of people on this island in the past and we’re resourceful, we’re strong and our strength, we just hold it together and we want to bring that to them and hoping they can get through this.”