Hunters kill 2.4% more deer in 2020, South Carolina DNR says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina deer hunters enjoyed a successful season in 2020, with state officials reporting a 2.4 percent increase in the statewide harvest.

The South County Department of Natural Resources annual Deer Hunter survey showed an estimated 197,893 deer were killed in 2020 — 107,212 bucks and 90,681 does. That’s up from 193,073 in 2019, according to Charles Ruth, the DNR’s Big Game Program coordinator.

Between 2002 and 2015, the deer population in the state trended down, with the overall reduction in harvest likely attributable to a number of factors, including; habitat change, a long-term drought, two decades of aggressive antlerless deer harvest, and the complete colonization of the state by coyotes and their impact on fawn survival, the DNR said. Since 2016 the state’s deer harvest has increased, possibly as a result of declining coyote densities.

The fall of 2020 was the fourth season of the “all deer” tagging system and statewide limit on antlered deer. Although the harvest has increased 15% since 2016, this increase is primarily a result of a 25 percent increase in the doe harvest rather than a 7% increase in the harvest of bucks.

“Prior to the tagging program, increases in harvest were normally the result of increases in the buck harvest or a more equal increase in buck and doe harvest,” Ruth said. “This disproportionate harvest may be indicative of the new buck limit having the desired effect of decreasing pressure on bucks and increasing the harvest of does. It will likely take a few years for this to become clearer.”

The top counties for harvest in 2020 included Anderson, Spartanburg, and Saluda in the Piedmont, and Bamberg and Orangeburg in the coastal plain, with each of these counties exhibiting harvest rates of more than 13 deer per square mile, which Ruth said should be considered extraordinary. Although the harvest is lower now compared with its peak some years ago, South Carolina still ranks near the top among Southeastern states in harvest per unit area.

All areas of South Carolina have long and liberal firearms seasons, and most deer — 161,085 — were taken with centerfire rifles in 2020. Archery equipment accounted for 11,676 and shotguns 15,040 to contribute significantly to the overall deer harvest. Muzzleloaders, crossbows and handguns combined resulted in 10,092 deer killed, which is less than 5 percent of the total statewide harvest.

While the annual Deer Hunter survey focused on deer-hunting activities, there are also questions on the survey related to the harvest of wild hogs and coyotes in the state.

Results of this year’s survey indicate an estimated 18,919 coyotes were taken incidental to deer hunting. This figure represents a 9% decrease from 2019, continuing what seems to be a declining trend in coyote numbers in recent years, the DNR said. Additionally, approximately 28,043 wild hogs were killed by deer hunters statewide, representing an 11% decrease from 2019.

“Hog numbers, and thus harvest, can vary substantially from year to year due to bottomland flooding during the fall and winter farrowing season, which can cause mortality in piglets (and some adults), as well as increasing vulnerability to hunters as hogs move to higher ground,” Ruth said. “The dramatic decrease in harvest the last two years is likely related to these factors as bottomland flooding has been relatively widespread the last few years, particularly in 2018, which resulted in a record hog harvest.”

Other survey statistics indicate that about 134,675 South Carolina residents and 15,488 non-residents deer hunted in the state in 2020. Deer hunters reported an overall success rate of 69 percent, which Ruth said is outstanding. Overall hunting effort was estimated at just over 2.2 million days. The number of days devoted to deer hunting in South Carolina is very significant and points not only to the availability and popularity of deer as a game species, but to the obvious economic benefits related to this important natural resource. About $200 million in direct retail sales is related to deer hunting in South Carolina annually.