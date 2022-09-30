(WGHP) — Hurricane Ian has made landfall in South Carolina.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, Hurricane Ian was about 55 miles northeast of Charleston, South Carolina. The storm landed near Georgetown, South Carolina at 2:05 p.m.

The storm is moving north at 15 mph. Ian is expected to make landfall along the South Carolina coast on Friday before moving inland across eastern South Carolina and central North Carolina tonight and Saturday.

“Life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds arriving soon,” the National Hurricane Center reported.

The storm currently has maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

Itan is expected to become an extratropical low over North Carolina either Friday night or Saturday. The low will likely dissipate by Saturday night.

“Considerable flash and urban flooding, and minor river flooding is possible across coastal and northeast South Carolina, coastal North Carolina and southeast Virginia today. Locally considerable flash, urban, and small stream flooding is possible today into early Saturday across portions of northwest North Carolina and southwest Virginia,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

What to watch out for

The National Hurricane Center warns that the deepest water will happen along the immediate coast near and to the east of the storm’s center.

Here are the possible flood totals:

Isle of the Palms to Little River Inlet…4-7 ft

Little River Inlet to Cape Fear…3-5 ft

Savannah River to Isle of the Palms…2-4 ft

Cape Fear River…2-4 ft

East of Cape Fear to Duck, including Pamlico and Neuse

Rivers…2-4 ft

Flagler/Volusia County Line to Savannah River…1-2 ft

Albemarle Sound…1-2 ft

A few tornadoes are possible this afternoon and evening across eastern North Carolina, shifting northward into southeast Virginia overnight through early Saturday morning, according to the NHC.

Watches and Warnings

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

Savannah River to Cape Fear North Carolina

Neuse River North Carolina

St. Johns River Florida

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

Savannah River to Cape Fear North Carolina

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

Altamaha Sound Georgia to Savannah River

Cape Fear to Duck North Carolina

Pamlico Sound

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

North of Cape Fear to Duck North Carolina

Pamlico River

Cape Fear River

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…