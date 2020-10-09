Hurricane Matthew impacted Carolinas 4 years ago

A home sits in flood waters in Nichols, S.C., Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Nearly 1 million homes and businesses still did not have power Monday morning in North Carolina and South Carolina after Hurricane Matthew. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thursday marks the four-year anniversary of when Hurricane Matthew impacted the Carolinas.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Hurricane Mathew was the most powerful storm in the 2016 hurricane season.

It made landfall as a category 1 hurricane near McClellanville late in the morning Oct. 8, the NWS said. Hurricane Matthew killed four people in South Carolina and 25 people in North Carolina.

A herd of deer crosses a flooded Highway 9 near Nichols, S.C. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. The town was hit with heavy flooding after Hurricane Matthew. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)



A National Guard high-water vehicle drives through floodwaters on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, in Nichols, S.C. About 150 people were rescued by boats from flooding in the riverside village of Nichols on Monday. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

A National Guard high-water vehicle drives through Nichols, S.C. on Highway 9 on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. The town was hit with heavy flooding after Hurricane Matthew. About 150 people were rescued by boats from flooding in the riverside village of Nichols on Monday. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

Floodwaters surround downtown Nichols, S.C. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. About 150 people were rescued by boats from flooding in the riverside village of Nichols on Monday. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

Nichols Methodist Church is seen under floodwaters on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, in Nichols, S.C. About 150 people were rescued by boats from flooding in the riverside village of Nichols on Monday. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

A home sits in flood waters in Nichols, S.C., Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Nearly 1 million homes and businesses still did not have power Monday morning in North Carolina and South Carolina after Hurricane Matthew. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

Damage in the United States was estimated at $10.3 billion, according to the NWS.

In Pawleys Island, storm surge damaged homes, the town hall, and two to four feet of sand was on Springs Ave., the NWS said. Most of Springmaid Pier in Myrtle Beach was also destroyed.

Garden City pier was damaged as well as the Surfside Beach pier, which has still yet to be fixed.

The NWS said the Lumber and Waccamaw Rivers had record flooding. Between 12-18 inches of rain fell over parts of the Carolinas.

More background on Hurricane Matthew can be found on the National Weather Service website.