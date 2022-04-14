GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A couple accused of killing their 3-year-old foster child appeared in pre-trial Thursday morning.

In the pretrial hearing Thursday morning, Jerry Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in the crime that killed his 3-year-old foster child Victoria Rose Smith.

We previously reported that Simpsonville police officers responded to an address on Sellwood Circle at around 2:25 p.m. on January 14, 2021, in regard to an unresponsive juvenile.

The girl was taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy revealed that Smith died from multiple blunt force injuries. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Jerry Robinson, 34, and Ariel Robinson, 29 — Smith’s foster parents — were arrested and were each charged with homicide by child abuse.

During the pre-trial, Jerry Robinson said on that day he was outside doing yard work when he heard Smith crying and screaming from inside the house.

He said he went inside the house and saw Smith covered in briuses and his wife, Ariel Robinson, with a belt.

Jerry Robison said he told Ariel Robinson that she had gone too far this time.

Ariel Robinson’s trail will begin on May 9.

Jerry Robinson’s trial was pushed back so he can testify in Ariel Robinson’s trial.

However, the state is asking for Jerry Robinson to be sentenced to prison for 10 to 20 years.