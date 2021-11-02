I-95 near Lumberton will be repaved starting in Jan

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – About 13 miles of Interstate 95 in Robeson County will be repaved, according to an announcement Tuesday by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The project is part of a $17.5 million grant awarded by NCDOT last week.

The improvements, done between the South Carolina state line and Exit 13, the Interstate 74 junction, will include resurfacing, new pavement markings, snowplowable raised reflectors, storm drainage work along the median and bridge preservation work.

The project, done by Barnhill Contracting Co., will begin in January. The company has until spring 2023 to complete the work.

Lanes will not be closed during the day, according to the announcement. Night time lane closures may happen throughout the project.