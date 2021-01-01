‘I just pray that one day I will have a chance to minister that person’ says North Carolina pastor after church burglarized

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — “It’s one thing for someone to break into your house and feel violated, but as a pastor, I feel even more violated when someone breaks into God’s house.”

That’s how Pastor Orrick Quick, of Miracle Temple of Deliverance, described the gut-punch he felt after discovering his church was broken into.

On Wednesday, he arrived at work to find a door had been pried open and a dozen microphones had been stolen.

“They were about a thousand dollars or so,” he said.

Miracle Temple of Deliverance is an older church and has a sentimental history for Quick.

He grew up watching his dad preach from the same pulpit after starting it in the 1970s, and now he has taken on the same role.

When he learned of the break-in, he felt heartache for his congregation and for the person who broke in.

“People are desperate. It takes a pretty broken individual to break into God’s house,” he said.

This is just one of at least three church burglaries that have happened in the High Point area over a 10-day span.

On Dec. 21, someone busted a window and stole food from New Beginnings Gospel Ministries in High Point.

On Dec. 28, a burglary was reported at Central United Methodist Church in Thomasville.

Quick wants to warn other churches to increase their security as soon as they can.

“It’s just time for us churches to make sure that we secure the house of God, make sure that it is secure,” he said.

He is working to do the same. He is praying for his congregation to feel safe again. He’s also praying for the life of the person or people who broke in.

“I just pray that one day I will have a chance to minister that person, because they must have been pretty broken to break into God’s house,” he said.