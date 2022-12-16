GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The man responsible for stealing a Santa statue from outside a restaurant in downtown Greenville apologized on Thursday and vowed to rectify his choice.

“I’m sorry, really sorry,” said the man, whose name is Melvin. “I know saying sorry doesn’t do anything, but I promise, I’ll do better.”

A camera inside Bonjour Main caught Melvin stealing the statue on Sunday. Melvin said it happened after a night out on the town celebrating a friend’s birthday. He said he had been drinking.

“Just wasn’t thinking,” he said. “I was like, ‘That’s cool. Wish I had it.'”

Less than 24 hours later and sober, Melvin realized his mistake and returned Santa back to Bonjour Main. He returned to the restaurant on Thursday to apologize, bringing a dozen roses to say Mayra Gallo, the restaurant’s owner.

Gallo told Melvin that she would not press charges as long as his apology was genuine. As part of the apology, she told him he would have to confess on camera with 7News.

“I’ll do anything I can to make things right, pay for any damages, fix anything I can, work for free,” he said. “I’ll literally do anything to resolve this situation in the most positive way possible.”

Gallo said she planned to take Melvin up on his offer to help out around the restaurant.