OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Oconee County sheriff said a “miracle” saved the life of a deputy who was shot in the head Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff Mike Crenshaw spoke Sunday morning at Westminster First Baptist Church about Corp. Lucas Watts, who was shot during a traffic stop on South Highway 11.

Crenshaw said Watts was too unstable to be airlifted to the hospital and that an ambulance was 45 minutes away. As a result, he said deputies loaded Watts into the bed of a pickup truck and drove him to the South Union Fire Department.

Once at the fire department, Watts was placed into an ambulance and taken to the hospital.

Crewshaw said his counterpart in Greenville County, Sheriff Hobart Lewis, called him from Greenville Memorial Hospital and said, “He’s not going to make it. His wound is not survivable.”

Not long after that conversation, Crenshaw was told that he needed to get to the hospital.

Once at the hospital, he had to speak with the family. Watts’ wife asked to see him. “He’s going to be OK,” she said.

Crenshaw walked her into the room. She touched Watts, and he started to move. “A tear rolled down his face,” Crenshaw said.

The doctor said, “Let’s go. Get him into surgery. Right now. Go. Go. Go.”

Crenshaw said everyone thought he had died until the moment his wife touched him and he moved.

“I saw a dead man come back to life,” Crenshaw said.

Watts made it through surgery.

“His vitals are good,” Crenshaw said. “At that point, I didn’t know it, but social media had blown up, praying, praying, praying.”

Crenshaw said Watts responded to verbal commands on Friday.

According to an update from the family on Monday, Watts continues to “make slow progress.”

“We are in somewhat of a holding pattern as they are keeping him on the ventilator and sedated so he can rest and continue healing. They told us not to anticipate any big decisions for the first week. This isn’t a simple fix. There are many unknowns at this time that will only be answered with time.”