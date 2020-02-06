‘I thought it was a deer’: 911 calls released in hunting accident that killed father, 9-year-old daughter

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD/ WJW) – 911 calls have been released from a hunting accident that claimed the life of a South Carolina man and his 9-year-old daughter.

Kim Drawdy, 30, and his daughter, Lauren, were shot in a wooded area near Barracuda Road on New Year’s Day.

They were moving deer with a group when they were tragically mistaken for the animals.

The call reportedly went like this:

Caller: “I shot through some bushes. I thought it was a deer, I ******* shot them.”

911 Operator: “You said someone was shot? Was it you that got shot?”

Caller: “No, no, no it was my buddy and his daughter I think man, oh my God.”

Operator: “Is he breathing at all?”

Caller: “No. I don’t think so man. I don’t know man, I can’t even tell.”

Another voice, belonging to the man, is then heard in the call. He told the operator the father-daughter pair had been shot with a 12 gauge shotgun. The conversation continued like this:

Operator: “The weapon is secured?”

Caller #2: “Yes, I have the weapon because I don’t know the state of mind he’s in and I took it.”

Operator: “Was his daughter shot?”

Caller #2: “I think so, also that’s what ***** said, nobody’s moving.”

SCDNR officials told WCSC Wednesday that the accident remains under investigation and charges are possible.