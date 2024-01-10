CLAREMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s too soon to know exactly what kind of storm came through the small Catawba County city of Claremont on Tuesday, but deputies say the damage is consistent with that of a tornado.

One person died and two were critically injured on Cindi Lane and Evening Drive as a direct result of the powerful storm that blew through the North Carolina Piedmont. Nearly every home on the street was damaged by fallen trees and heavy winds. Pieces of one trailer could be seen hanging from power lines.

Damage to a home near Cindi Lane in Catawba County.

“Providing that this was, in fact, a tornado that touched down, this would be the worst storm I’ve ever experienced here in Catawba County,” Sheriff’s Office Major Aaron Turk.

Neighbors described the winds as sounding like a “freight train.” Some hid in their homes while waiting for the storm to pass.

“I’m not going to lie, I was crying. I was gone,” Gracie Sartin said. “I was getting home. I was just scared. I didn’t want anything bad to happen.”

The Red Cross opened an emergency shelter Tuesday evening at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church for those who lost their homes as a result of the storm.

“By the time it got through, we looked outside and everything was gone,” Matthew Sartin said.

Law enforcement officials were outside the entrance of Cindi Lane Tuesday evening to check the identities of everyone entering the neighborhood. They said it was to account for those who live there.