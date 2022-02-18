‘Iconic’ wooden arches over North Carolina pedestrian bridge collapse

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The wooden arches over a Hickory City Walk pedestrian bridge crossing N.C. 127 collapsed overnight.

The large wood arches were the centerpiece of the Hickory City Walk project that connects Lenoir-Rhyne University with downtown.

In April 2021, the project hid a roadblock due to “concerns brought to the contractor’s attention during installation.”

A city spokesperson said a section of the wood arched showed signs of “stress” and construction was stopped out of an “abundance of caution.” Engineers with the arch’s manufacturer, Western Wood Structures, inspected the structure and came up with a plan to reinforce it.

“I would hate for it to fall down on somebody under the bridge or on the train. It would suck,” Hickory resident Emily Sypher said in May.

City officials said the “iconic” structure cost $752,743 and was paid for by a bond referendum approved by voters in 2014.

The official cause of the overnight collapse is not known at this time. Heavy rain and wind blew through the area Thursday night as a cold front swept across the Carolinas.