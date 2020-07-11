‘I’m a very lucky man’: NC cancer survivor wins $250,000 from scratch-off ticket

HICKORY, N.C. — Marcus Pitts, of Hickory, and his wife won a $250,000 top prize from a scratch-off ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Pitts and his wife stopped at the Speedway on U.S. 64-70 Southeast in Hickory and bought a few different scratch-off tickets, one of which was a lucky $5 20X The Cash ticket.

The couple went back home, sat down at their kitchen table and decided to scratch their tickets.

“I was reading something else, and she started screaming and hollering, ‘We won $250,000!’” Pitts recalled. “I said, ‘Ain’t no way. You’re wrong.’ I didn’t believe it. But then I looked at the ticket, and that’s what it said.’”

Pitts and his wife, both former textile workers and correctional officers, claimed their prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday.

After federal and state tax withholdings, they took home $176,876.

The couple have both battled health problems and plan to use their money to pay off their medical bills.

“I’m a very lucky man,” Pitts said.

He has been in remission from a form of bone cancer since 2018.

“Medical bills have taken most of our savings,” Pitts said. “We’re going to pay off some bills and try to do a little traveling. We have two grandkids. One’s a senior getting ready to graduate college and our granddaughter will be a senior in high school, so we’re going to help them, too.”

