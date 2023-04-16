CALABASH, N.C. (WBTW) — Ella’s of Calabash was a popular seafood restaurant in the community, and community members say their hearts are broken after a fire on Saturday.

“I’m devastated,” said one employee who declined to go on camera. “I sat on my back porch with my cup of coffee and I cried yesterday.”

The Calabash Fire Department said the fire happened before Noon and appears to have started in the kitchen area, but an exact cause is still under investigation.

Rick Climer lives just across the street from the restaurant.

“We had to go inside for a while because the smoke has gotten, it’s almost chemical-like smoke coming up and it was caustic,” Climer said. “And so we had to go inside and shut the windows for a while but then when they got it under control we came back out.”

Officials said there were no injuries in the fire, but regulars at the restaurant are heartbroken. Ella’s has been a staple in the community since the 1950s.

“All our friends feel bad because we go there a lot,” Barbara Douglas said.

The employee, who has worked at the location for nearly 17 years, got emotional talking about the damage.

“I was just really, you know, we watch so many of these old buildings around here parish and it’s really a sad time for all the families,” she said. “They put their hearts, their huge hearts, sweat and tears into businesses.”

One long time customer told News13 her family makes up three generations of customers.

“Girls and guys raised their children inside this restaurant right here,” the employee said. “A lot of employees been here a long time.”

Many people who drove by the location Sunday stopped to look or stuck their phones out of their car windows.

After more than 70 years of serving seafood to customers in Calabash, the community is hopeful there will still be many more to come.

“They stay real busy,” Climer said. “It’s going to be missed. It’ll take them a while, but they’ll come back.”