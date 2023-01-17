TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man, who lived with kidney disease for more than two decades, is starting the new year with a new kidney and new hope for the future after his wife donated a kidney to him.

Now, the couple hopes to encourage others to consider the gift of a kidney donation.

Georgie Smith and Tate Tucker have known each other for years but married only recently.

“When we were like 14, we met one another in Okinawa, Japan, when our fathers were in the military,” Smith said.

They remained close through the years, keeping in touch through letters and visits. At one point, Tucker shared with Smith that he was dealing with chronic kidney disease.

“I was diagnosed probably 20 years ago,” Tucker said.

Smith recalled their conversation and her nonchalant offer: “I’ll give you my kidney one day if you need it.”

For the better part of two decades, Tucker’s illness remained stable. It didn’t take too much of a toll on his career as a boat captain or the adventures that he and Smith shared when they became a couple.

Then, a few years ago, his health started getting worse. He eventually ended up on the transplant list.

“For my blood type they were saying three to five years,” he said.

He remembered thinking that if it was going to be that long, he might not make it.

“I tried to put a real big push into getting a living donor, so I tried to throw as big a net as I could,” he said.

Their Topsail Beach community responded with incredible support, and a number of people were tested to see if they could potentially be a donor for Tucker.

As it turned out, his match was sitting right beside him.

Smith, a nurse, said she researched the process of kidney donation and felt safe and confident about giving one of her healthy kidneys to Tucker.

The surgery took place a couple of weeks before Christmas. It was the first time having surgery for both Tucker and Smith.

Both said the recovery process was painful for the first week but that they’re doing well four weeks after surgery.

Tucker said he’s noticed a huge change in his quality of life since getting the transplant.

“It’s so magnificent, I just can’t tell you how much better I feel,” Tucker said. “She saved my life. It’s an incredible gift, for sure.”

Now, the couple hopes to encourage others to consider kidney donation.

“We have two kidneys,” Smith said. “We can go without one.”

Smith and Tucker are also looking forward to more years of adventures together.

“We got married in August — we’re newlyweds,” said Tucker, smiling at Smith.

Although focused on the future, they sometimes think back on their conversation from years ago.

“If you need a kidney, I’ll give you a kidney,'” Smith said. “Is that fate? Maybe.”