FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting Tuesday night in the 1100 block of Bunce Road has become a triple killing, as the infant that was injured has died.

Fayetteville police announced Wednesday that two adult victims have been identified.

Terrance Jaiquann Melvin, 26, and 33-year-old Johnathan Alexander McMillian, both of Fayetteville, were killed in the shooting that police said was ‘not random.’

Officers responded to the area at about 8:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found Melvin and McMillian inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene, Police Chief Kemberle Braden said. The police department’s homicide division is investigating.

Bunce Road has since reopened for travel in both directions.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Shirey at 910-751-3009 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).