Infant killed, 4-year-old critically injured in North Carolina crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An infant was killed and a 4-year-old was critically injured after they were thrown from a vehicle in a crash on I-85 in Durham Tuesday afternoon, police said.

According to authorities, the crash occurred at around 4:15 p.m. on Interstate-85 North between U.S. Route 70 and East Club Boulevard.

The collision happened when Shanelle Johnson, 39, of Raleigh clipped another vehicle while trying to merge from the far right lane to the far left lane on I-85, police said.

Johnson was driving her 2012 Volkswagen when she attempted to pass a 2004 BMW M3 but instead crashed into the left rear corner of the BMW. The collision caused Johnson’s Volkswagen to flip multiple times before coming to a rest in the far left lane.

Two children in Johnson’s vehicle, a 3-month-old girl and a 4-year-old girl, were ejected from the vehicle while it flipped.

The infant was pronounced dead at the scene. The little girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Johnson and the driver of the BMW were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said their injuries “do not appear to be life-threatening.”

Johnson has been cited with misdemeanor death by vehicle, careless and reckless driving, and failure to secure a passenger under the age of 16.

The crash remains under investigation.

The interstate was shut down for more than three hours following the wreck.