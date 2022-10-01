David Paul Strickland (From: Union Co. Sheriff’s Office)

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An inmate escaped Friday night from the Union County Detention Center.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old David Paul Strickland of Union, South Carolina escaped from the detention center on Jonesville Highway at about 10 p.m.

Strickland was in jail on multiple charges from the sheriff’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said they are using K-9s to search for the suspect.

Deputies ask anyone who sees Strickland to call 911.