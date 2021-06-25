Inmate found dead at Robeson County Detention Center

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a woman who was found dead Friday at the Robeson County Detention Center.

A 37-year-old woman’s body was discovered at about 5:15 a.m. in her cell, according to an announcement from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. She was found after officers noticed she did not get out of her bed to get breakfast.

Authorities have not yet released the woman’s name.

She was booked into the jail on Thursday for a failure to appear in court warrant, according to the announcement.

The investigation is the stand procedure for any in-custody death. The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will also do an autopsy to consider her cause of death.

