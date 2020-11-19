Inmate killed in assault at Lee Correctional Institution

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — An inmate was killed Wednesday in an assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC).

Travis Antwan Lee, 28, was assaulted by several inmates, SCDC said. He died at a hospital.

Lee was serving an 18-year sentence for attempted murder, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy, SCDC said.

The incident is under investigation by SCDC Police Services and SLED.

