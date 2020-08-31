Inmate stabbed to death in fight at Scotland Correctional Institution

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An inmate was stabbed to death Monday in a fight at Scotland Correctional Institution, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

NCDPS said Mario S. Organistas, 37, was stabbed to death with a homemade weapon after he and five other inmates entered another offender’s cell around 10:30 a.m. NCDPS said they apparently entered the other cell as part of a dispute.

Seven inmates were involved in the fight, NCDPS said. Organistas died and two others were taken to the hospital.

The State Bureau of Investigation and The Division of Prisons are both conducting separate investigations, NCDPS said.

Organistas was serving a 28-year sentence for second-degree murder, NCDPS said. He was admitted to prision in 2010 after being convicted in Union County.