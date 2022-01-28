Interim director of South Carolina election agency gets job permanently

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The commission that oversees elections in South Carolina has promoted one of the agency’s employees to be its new leader.

The board that runs the State Election Commission voted unanimously Thursday to make Howard Knapp the agency’s new executive director. Knapp had been the commission’s interim director and also was the Director of Voter Services, handling cybersecurity and information technology and overseeing audits for the agency.

Knapp takes over for Marci Andino, who stepped down late last year after 18 years with the State Election Commission.

Knapp will be only the fifth executive director in the commission’s 54 years.