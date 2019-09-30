Interim ECU Chancellor responds to photos, videos posted online of him out at bar

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT/WBTW) – Interim ECU Chancellor Dan Gerlach is responding to pictures and videos posted online of him out at a bar in Greenville.

Jeannine Manning Hutson, ECU interim chief communications officer, told News13’s sister station WNCT that on Wednesday, Sept. 25, ECU Interim Chancellor Dan Gerlach went to Sup Dogs near the university.

While there, he ran into two adult male acquaintances who invited him to walk down the street to join them at a local pub, which he did, according to Hutson.

Hutson says Gerlach is known for taking selfies with students, staff and faculty on and off-campus.

She says the videos and photos posted online show Gerlach interacting with college-aged young adults and taking selfies.

Gerlach said:

“When I first started here, and even before, one constant concern that I heard was that our students needed a leader of the university to be present and approachable, someone who can speak to them in their language. That’s what I’ve set out to do at ECU. I regret that these photos are being perceived as anything more than what they are. During the time that I am interim chancellor, I will continue to work toward balancing the university’s budget and improving enrollment and will continue to engage with students and the community. On Wednesday night, I spoke with 125 proud Pirates at Cypress Glen. Because our students are the center of the university, I’ve been working hard to show up – at performances, on tours, at Fall Open House. Students are the reason the university exists.”

