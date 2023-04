WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) — An autopsy is planned to find out more about human skeletal remains found Wednesday in Williamsburg County, authorities said.

The remains were found in the McAlister Road in the Kingstree area, according to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The county coroner’s office is assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-355-6381.

No additional information was immediately available.