CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A home was destroyed after a large house fire early Sunday morning in Charleston.

Several 911 calls came in shortly before 5:00 a.m. reporting a residential structure fire on Dunwick Drive.

According to the Charleston Fire Department (CFD), the occupants were alerted of the fire when smoke alarms were activated.

Photo: Charleston Fire Department

Photo: Charleston Fire Department

Photo: Charleston Fire Department

The fire was found in the garage. One occupant tried to control the blaze with a fire extinguisher, but the fire was too involved.

Residents of the home had self-evacuated.

An occupant reportedly re-entered the home to search for a missing dog but was pushed out by heat and smoke. This occupant was later evaluated for smoke inhalation and was then transported as a precautionary measure.

Several emergency crews arrived to find a heavy fire on the front side of the two-story, single-family dwelling. Reports noted the ‘unsafe condition’ of the building.

According to CFD, the fire had spread to the homes on either side of the initial fire as well as to three vehicles in the driveway.

Surrounding homes were evacuated. Firefighters controlled the fire before it could cause severe damage to other structures.

Investigators from the Fire Marshal Division responded to the scene and are reviewing the incident.

The fire displaced a total of seven occupants.

Two dogs were in the home at the time of the incident. One escaped and the location of the second is currently unknown.

The American Red Cross has been requested for aid.

Investigators would like to encourage anyone with photos or videos to send them to CFDmedia@charleston-sc.gov to help with the investigation.