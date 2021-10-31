Investigation underway after Robeson County deputy involved in shooting; 1 person injured

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway in Robeson County after a sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting late Saturday night.

One person was injured and taken to an undisclosed hospital, according to a post on the sheriff’s department’s Facebook page. The deputy was not hurt.

Details of the shooting haven’t been released, but it happened just before midnight in the area of Elrod Road and Landis Drive near Maxton. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins has asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been asked to handle the investigation.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.