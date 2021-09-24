Investigators seek 3 suspects, 1 juvenile, on multiple weapons violations in Lumberton

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. – Investigators with the sheriff’s office are seeking the whereabouts of four suspects wanted in connection with attempted robbery and weapons charges.

The offenses happened in the Clyborn Pines area and include attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assaults, and discharging a weapon into occupied dwellings.

Multiple suspects have been identified and these three individuals are currently being sought:

Tina Chavis, 44, of Lumberton, is charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Sebastian Cummings, 18, of Lumberton, is charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy, and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Travis Hunt, 18, of Lumberton, is charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and cyberstalking.

Investigators are also seeking the whereabouts of a 15-year-old suspect. North Carolina state laws prohibit the release of names and photographs of juveniles.

The investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information about the cases or whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.