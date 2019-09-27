Investigators to hold press conference about homicide of SC postal worker

KINGSTREE, SC (WBTW) – Investigators will hold a press conference on Friday about the homicide investigation of United States Postal Service employee.

Irene Pressley was shot and killed on her delivery route in Andrews Monday.

Irene Pressley

U.S. Postal Inspection Service spokesperson Jessica Adams told our sister station Pressley was on her mail route when she died.        

Adams says when the person responsible is caught and if convicted, that person could face a federal death penalty.

The press conference will be held at 10 a.m. in Kingstree.

