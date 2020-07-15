Isle of Palms sets 9 p.m. live music/karaoke curfew, limits parking to 50 percent

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms City Council on Wednesday voted to implement additional measures to mitigate COVID-19 spread, effective Friday.

The additional measures focused mostly on parking restrictions, significantly limiting public parking on the island.

Parking will be prohibited on both sides of Palm Boulevard, as well as on the “finger streets” between 3rd and 9th. Parking on Hartnett Boulevard between 27th and 29th will be limited to residential use only.

Municipal parking lot capacity will be reduced to 50 percent.

The order also implements a 9:00 p.m. curfew for live music/karaoke, and limits restaurant/bar/event venue capacity to 50 percent.

Exceptions to the parking restrictions include residents (with proper decal), those conducting business, and those working with sea turtles.

Council decided to remove previously proposed language, which would have prohibited beachgoers from bringing chairs, coolers, umbrellas, etc onto beaches. Councilmembers argued that people can effectively social distance on the beach if there are not as many people present.