CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Thursday responded to James Island in reference to a possible explosive that turned out to be a firework with the label peeled off.

According to CCSO, units were called around 6:00 p.m. after a resident found what appeared to be a stick of dynamite while cleaning a home on the 700 block of Leafwood Road.

The resident removed the item and left it outside.

CCSO blocked off the area and evacuated nearby homes as the bomb squad investigated.

Around 8:45 p.m., the item was determined to be a firework with the label peeled off.

The firework was collected and CCSO cleared the scene.