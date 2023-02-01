BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Items belonging to a man missing for nearly a week after a boating incident near North Myrtle Beach have been found off the coast of Brunswick County in North Carolina, according to an agency involved in the search for the man.

Oak Island Water Rescue confirmed Wednesday afternoon in a Facebook post that items had been found but did not say what those items were.

Photo: Oak Island Water Rescue

Oak Island Water Rescue is just one of several groups from South and North Carolina that have been scouring the coastline looking for the 23-year-old man, whose name has not been released by authorities. He hasn’t been seen since late Thursday when rescuers were called to the north jetties near North Myrtle Beach after getting a report of a jon boat that was taking on water.

Greg Lucas, a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Thursday that the DNR and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office have been using “air assets” to look for the man. The DNR and Brunswick County law enforcement also have search teams on the water who are using sonar equipment.

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries is also involved in the search, according to Oak Island Water Rescue.

Oak Island Water Rescue also said its teams have been conducting a “near shore search of the Lockwoods Folly Inlet and Oak Island” areas.

The initial search included the Coast Guard, Horry County Fire Rescue and the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad. Horry County Fire Rescue is not currently involved in the search, but a spokesman said Thursday the department has “offered support however it’s needed/requested.”

Lt. Emily Trudeau, a spokesperson with the U.S. Coast Guard, said one person swam to the jetties and was rescued. That person was not hurt.

Trudeau said crews found the boat but were not able to find the missing man. The north jetties are in an area linking the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean.