It’s official: Boeing will consolidate 787 Dreamliner production in South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Boeing has confirmed a plan to consolidate 787 Dreamliner production from its plant in Washington state to North Charleston.

According to a news release on Thursday, Boeing said the consolidation is estimated to take place in mid-2021.

The decision comes as the airline industry continues to navigate the impact of COVID-19 and the company is strategically taking action to preserve liquidity and reposition certain lines of business in the current global environment to enhance efficiency and improve performance for the long-term.

“The Boeing 787 is the tremendous success it is today thanks to our great teammates in Everett. They helped give birth to an airplane that changed how airlines and passengers want to fly. As our customers manage through the unprecedented global pandemic, to ensure the long-term success of the 787 program, we are consolidating 787 production in South Carolina,” said Stan Deal, president and chief executive officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

The company began assembling 787-8 and 787-9 airplanes at its Everett site in 2007, and opened the facility in North Charleston as a second final assembly line in 2010.

Boeing says only the North Charleston site is set up to build the larger 787-10 model. Production of the smaller 787 models will continue in Everett until the program transitions to the previously-announced production rate of six airplanes a month in 2021.

Boeing announced an in-depth study into the feasibility of producing 787s at a single location back in July.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster released a statement saying, “South Carolina is open for business. We are committed to helping Boeing – and businesses large and small – grow and prosper in our state. Today’s announcement is a testament to our hardworking people, and to the fact that companies know they can find long-term success right here in South Carolina.”